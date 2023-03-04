Game #63: New York Rangers vs Boston Bruins Open Thread

The Blueshirts are set to hit the ice for some Saturday matinee action for the second week in a row. Last week saw the team fall in a disheartening effort against the spiraling Washington Capitals, and the challenge will be much tougher today against the NHL-leading Boston Bruins.

To call the Bruins a powerhouse would be quite the understatement. In the wake of their victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday, Boston improved to a mind boggling 48-8-5 on the season. Their most recent victory gave them their 100th and 101st standings points, and they solidified themselves as the fastest team to reach 100 standings points in league history. Boston has also made moves leading up to the trade deadline to further reinforce their depth, acquiring Dmitry Orlov and Garnet Hathaway from the Washington Capitals, as well as Tyler Bertuzzi from the Detroit Red Wings. Bertuzzi is expected to make his Bruins’ debut this afternoon.

Player to Watch: Artemiy Panarin

Panarin is once again expected to skate alongside Vincent Trocheck and Patrick Kane as Kane plays his second game as a Ranger. The old Blackhawks teammates had plenty of opportunity to rekindle their chemistry on Thursday with 11 minutes of power play time for the team, but the duo failed to help the team score any goals in that time, and were on the ice for three goals against throughout the game. As the Rangers play short handed once again, keep an eye on Panarin.

Enjoy the game!