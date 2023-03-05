Bantering Points: 3/5/23

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: BOS 4, NYR 2 (5:01 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: The Blueshirts were forced to play short handed for a fourth consecutive game, and even a fully manned squad would struggle against this Bruins’ team, much less an undermanned one (CBS)
- Dylan Svoboda reports that former Ranger fan favorite Esa Tikkanen has been charged with tax fraud in his native Finland (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson ponders whether or not the makeup of New York’s current roster is one well suited for the physical nature of playoff hockey (Newsday)
- Arthur $taple $ee$ the Blue$hirt$ upcoming break a$ an opportunity to let Patrick Kane find hi$ place in the lineup (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- Justin Bourne offers his thoughts on each deal that was consummated leading up to the trade deadline (Sportsnet)
- Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper opted to bench forwards Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov, and Brayden Point during the third period of his team’s 5-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres (NHL.com)
