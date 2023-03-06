Bantering Points: 3/6/23

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Larry Brooks writes that with the chaos of the trade deadline and needing to play short handed behind them, the Blueshirts need to come back from their upcoming break settled in for the stretch run (NY Post)
- Mollie Walker thinks that of all the times the Rangers could’ve used a break in the schedule, given the chaos surrounding the roster and the constant smoke and rumors in the preceding days, the current one has happened at an opportune time (NY Post)
Around the NHL:
- Michael Amato offers 20 fantasy thoughts following deadline deals as fantasy regular seasons enter their final week (Sportsnet)
- The Vegas Golden Knights got big contributions from their trade deadline acquisitions as Ivan Barbashev scored a pair of goals and Jonathan Quick earned his first win in net as their team defeated the Montreal Canadiens by a 4-3 margin (TSN)
Loading comments...