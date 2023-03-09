 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bantering Points: 3/9/23

By Jack McKenna
/ new
New York Rangers v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Francois Lacasse/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Larry Brooks heard from Filip Chytil about the team’s whirlwind trade deadline that revamped the team’s forward corps (NY Post)
  • Brooks also points to the pending return of Ryan Lindgren as something that will bring some much needed stability to New York’s blue line (NY Post)
  • Denis Gorman highlights how the Blueshirts are inching closer to a full roster’s worth of healthy players to construct a lineup from (Newsday)
  • Brian Abate notes that Vincent Trocheck is likely to be the player that makes or breaks the reunion between Artemiy Panarin and Patrick Kane (The Hockey Writers)

Around the NHL:

More From Blueshirt Banter

Loading comments...