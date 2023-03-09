Bantering Points: 3/9/23

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Larry Brooks heard from Filip Chytil about the team’s whirlwind trade deadline that revamped the team’s forward corps (NY Post)
- Brooks also points to the pending return of Ryan Lindgren as something that will bring some much needed stability to New York’s blue line (NY Post)
- Denis Gorman highlights how the Blueshirts are inching closer to a full roster’s worth of healthy players to construct a lineup from (Newsday)
- Brian Abate notes that Vincent Trocheck is likely to be the player that makes or breaks the reunion between Artemiy Panarin and Patrick Kane (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- The Nashville Predators acquired forward Anthony Angello from the St. Louis Blues in exchange for future considerations (TSN)
- Philadelphia Flyers’ defenseman Tony DeAngelo has been suspended two games for spearing Corey Perry of the Tampa Bay Lightning (NBC Sports)
- San Jose Sharks’ head coach David Quinn has been fined $25,000 for his expletive-filled rant directed at an official that got him ejected from Saturday’s game (Sportsnet)
