Game #64: New York Rangers vs Montreal Canadiens Open Thread

After two days away from the ice and two days of practice for the first time since the trade deadline, the Rangers are set to return to game action tonight. It’ll be another Original Six matchup on tap as Patrick Kane, Vladimir Tarasenko, and the rest of the Broadway Blueshirts head up to Montreal to take on Les Habitants.

Tonight’s game will be New York’s first dressing a full roster of 18 skaters since their February 25th contest against the Washington Capitals. Injuries and suspensions forced the Blueshirts to play their previous four contests with short handed, but the end of K’Andre Miller’s suspension as well as Jonny Brodzinski’s emergency recall from AHL Hartford has allowed the Rangers to play with a full roster once again. Ryan Lindgren and Tyler Motte remain out of the lineup, but Gerard Gallant stated both players are day-to-day and should return to the lineup sooner rather than later.

Player to Watch: K’Andre Miller

Playing for the first time since receiving a major penalty, ejection, and three game suspension for spitting on Drew Doughty of the Los Angeles Kings, Miller should have the fresh legs his fellow blue liners currently do not. Keep an eye on Miller as he expected to shoulder a heavy workload tonight.

