I'll wager that approximately zero of you want to read anything about the Rangers right now, or at any point prior to Game 3. After watching the Rangers choke away a lead of Atlanta Falconian-proportions, I can't blame you. As such, I'll take that into consideration for today's piece. Anyway, here are today's news and links:
Rangers News:
- "Highlights": OTT 6, NYR 5 (Video via NHL.com)
- Here's a live fan cam following Alain Vigneault and the Rangers throughout the 3rd Period (GIPHY)
Around the NHL:
- There was other hockey on last night as well, as the Pittsburgh Penguins knocked off the Washington Capitals by a 6-2 margin to secure a 2-0 stranglehold on the series heading back to Pittsburgh (Japers' Rink and Pensburgh)
- In addition to the playoff game, the NHL held the 2017 Draft Lottery last night as well, with the New Jersey Devils, Philadelphia Flyers, and Dallas Stars earning the top three picks of the draft (All About The Jersey, Broad Street Hockey, and Defending Big D)
- Dimitri Filipovic breaks down how the lottery results put the Vancouver Canucks, who will pick fifth for the second consecutive year, in a difficult spot in their rebuild (Sportsnet)
- Mike Johnston goes behind the scenes with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman at the draft lottery (Sportsnet)
- Jared Clinton highlights five teams that could look to strike deals with the Vegas Golden Knights prior to the Expansion Draft (The Hockey News)
- Franklin Steele examines the possibilities of which player could be Vegas' first face of the franchise (FanRag)
- Cam Tucker reports that New Jersey Devils general manager Ray Shero is expected to contact Ilya Kovalchuk's agent about a return to the team Kovalchuk spurned after in 2013 (NBC Sports)
