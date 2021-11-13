New York Rangers Place Filip Chytil On Injured Reserve

The New York Rangers have officially placed center Filip Chytil on injured reserve, and have replaced his spot on the roster with Greg McKegg for the time being.

UPDATE: Greg McKegg has been recalled from the Hartford Wolf Pack. Filip Chytil (upper body) has been placed on IR. — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) November 13, 2021

Chytil last played a week ago when the Rangers took on the Calgary Flames, and left the game after a collision with Sammy Blais.

Chytil runs into Blais, stays down, and now is off to the locker room. — Colin Stephenson (@ColinSNewsday) November 7, 2021

Chytil skated by himself prior to the Rangers’ practice on Thursday, and it was his first time on the ice since being injured vs. the Flames.

Gerard Gallant told us earlier that Filip Chytil (upper body) skated on his own prior to practice. I just got confirmation from #NYR that today was Chytil's first day on the ice since sustaining the injury on Saturday in Calgary. So, a bit of progress. — Vince Z. Mercogliano (@vzmercogliano) November 11, 2021

The news regarding Chytil isn’t great, as not only does it put a hurting on the team’s center depth, but it is another disruption of the young forward’s career to date. Chytil has had some tough luck since turning pro, including missing the last three games of the 2018-19 season, the final game of the 2019-20 season, and 14 games in 2020-21.

The Rangers have seemingly been prepared for this outcome, as the team’s lines in practice have been the same all week. If Chytil’s upper body injury is going to keep him out for a significant period of time, the team will need to make an adjustment as McKegg isn’t an ideal long-term solution.

The Rangers will take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7pm tonight, and will be in action again at 7pm on Sunday vs. the New Jersey Devils.