New York Rangers Place Filip Chytil On Injured Reserve

By Tom Urtz Jr
NHL: New York Rangers at Calgary Flames Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Rangers have officially placed center Filip Chytil on injured reserve, and have replaced his spot on the roster with Greg McKegg for the time being.

Chytil last played a week ago when the Rangers took on the Calgary Flames, and left the game after a collision with Sammy Blais.

NHL: New York Rangers at Calgary Flames Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

Chytil skated by himself prior to the Rangers’ practice on Thursday, and it was his first time on the ice since being injured vs. the Flames.

The news regarding Chytil isn’t great, as not only does it put a hurting on the team’s center depth, but it is another disruption of the young forward’s career to date. Chytil has had some tough luck since turning pro, including missing the last three games of the 2018-19 season, the final game of the 2019-20 season, and 14 games in 2020-21.

The Rangers have seemingly been prepared for this outcome, as the team’s lines in practice have been the same all week. If Chytil’s upper body injury is going to keep him out for a significant period of time, the team will need to make an adjustment as McKegg isn’t an ideal long-term solution.

The Rangers will take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at 7pm tonight, and will be in action again at 7pm on Sunday vs. the New Jersey Devils.

