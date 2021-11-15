 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bantering Points: 11/15/21

By Jack McKenna
New Jersey Devils v New York Rangers Photo by Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Highlights: NYR 3*, NJD 3 (5:08 video via NHL.com)
  • Game Recap: Kaapo Kakko earned his first goal and assist of the season and the Rangers put forth one of their best efforts of their season against Our Mildly Annoying Rivals (CBS)
  • Mollie Walker hears that as a young team, the Blueshirts feel that they’re still in the stage of learning how to win and closing out close games (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson discusses Chris Kreider’s torrid gal scoring pace through the first month of the season (Newsday)
  • Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s victory over Our Slightly Bothersome Rivals (LoHud)
  • Brian Abate suggests that slowly but surely, Barclay Goodrow and Sammy Blais are winning over the hearts of the residents of Rangerstown (The Hockey Writers)
  • Media Availability: Alexandar Georgiev (1:59) (Official Team Site)

Around the NHL:

  • The Washington Capitals agreed to a three year, $3.9 million contract extension with forward Nic Dowd (TSN)
  • Sean Leahy notes that after initially being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Hockey Hall of Fame class is getting their time to shine (NBC Sports)

More From Blueshirt Banter

