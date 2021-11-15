Bantering Points: 11/15/21

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 3*, NJD 3 (5:08 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: Kaapo Kakko earned his first goal and assist of the season and the Rangers put forth one of their best efforts of their season against Our Mildly Annoying Rivals (CBS)
- Mollie Walker hears that as a young team, the Blueshirts feel that they’re still in the stage of learning how to win and closing out close games (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson discusses Chris Kreider’s torrid gal scoring pace through the first month of the season (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s victory over Our Slightly Bothersome Rivals (LoHud)
- Brian Abate suggests that slowly but surely, Barclay Goodrow and Sammy Blais are winning over the hearts of the residents of Rangerstown (The Hockey Writers)
- Media Availability: Alexandar Georgiev (1:59) (Official Team Site)
Around the NHL:
- The Washington Capitals agreed to a three year, $3.9 million contract extension with forward Nic Dowd (TSN)
- Sean Leahy notes that after initially being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Hockey Hall of Fame class is getting their time to shine (NBC Sports)
Loading comments...