Blueshirts Update: Saturday’s Game Postponed

The NHL announced earlier today that this Saturday’s upcoming New York Rangers game against the Ottawa Senators has been postponed. The Senators currently have a COVID-19 outbreak among the team that they must try to get a handle on. Ten players and assistant coach Jack Capuano have all tested positive for COVID-19 over the past 10 days. The games scheduled for tomorrow against the New Jersey Devils and back home in Ottawa on Thursday against the Nashville Predators have also been postponed.

On the list of players who have tested positive are goalie Matt Murray, Drake Batherson, Austin Watson, Nick Holden, Josh Brown, Connor Brown, Dylan Gambrell, Victor Mete, Alex Formenton and Nikita Zaitsev. According to ABC News, “Neither the NFL nor the NBA has had to postpone a game so far this fall.” Last season the NHL had to postpone 51 games in relation to COVID-19 during the regular season.

The league is looking to reschedule Sunday’s game against the Rangers, as well as the other two games, for later dates this season.