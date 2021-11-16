Bantering Points: 11/16/21

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Larry Brooks believes that the team’s decision to be patient with Alexis Lafreniere could be on the verge of paying off (NY Post)
- Mollie Walker hears that P.K. Subban isn’t expected to face any supplemental discipline after injuring Sammy Blais during Sunday night’s contest (NY Post)
- Walker also expects Filip Chytil to return to the lineup tonight when the Blueshirts welcome the Montreal Canadiens into town for the first time since the pandemic began (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson thinks Lafreniere’s goal against the Devils could be the confidence boost he needed (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his thoughts on the state of the Rangers (LoHud)
- John Kreiser reminisces on the nutty finale of the 1969-70 season that saw the Blueshirts sneak into the playoffs on a goals scored tiebreaker (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- After having to wait over a year, the 2020 class for the Hockey Hall of Fame finally had their induction night (TSN)
- Adam Gretz discusses how the tepid interest in disgruntled star Vladimir Tarasenko over the summer has been a boon for the St. Louis Blues with Tarasenko’s hot start to the season (NBC Sports)
