Game #16: Montreal Canadiens vs New York Rangers Open Thread

On the sixteenth day of November, the Blueshirts are set to play their sixteenth game of the 2021-22 campaign. Tonight’s affair will be an Original Six matchup, with the Rangers welcoming the Montreal Canadiens into the world’s most famous arena in a class of red, white, and blue teams.

The Rangers defeated the Canadiens in Montreal exactly one month ago, as the team secured a 3-1 victory in their only scheduled trip to the Bell Centre this season. Gerard Gallant’s squad will look a but different than it did that night, as Sammy Blais exited Sunday night’s game due to an injury, which has since been confirmed as a torn ACL that will end Blais’ season after only 14 games. The Blueshirts will play on without one of their major offseason additions, and look to clinch a victory in the season series with a win tonight.

Player to Watch: Alexis Lafreniere

Lafreniere’s lack of scoring was a topic prior to the team’s previous trip to Montreal. That trip marked the Quebec native’s first game at the Bell Centre as a professional, and Lafreniere scored the game winning goal in that contest. Look for the former first overall pick to impact tonight’s game just as he did against Montreal previously.

Enjoy the game!