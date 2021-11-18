Game #17: New York Rangers vs Toronto Maple Leafs Open Thread

After dispatching the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night, the Rangers will be making their final trip of the season into Toronto, as they’ll square off with the Maple Leafs for the second this this season. New York’s first trip saw Igor Shesterkin singlehandedly steal two points for the Blueshirts, making 40 saves in a 2-1 overtime victory. Toronto has gone 9-4-0 since that defeat, with all nine of their wins coming in their last ten games.

While the records are nearly identical, Toronto has been one of the more puck dominant teams in the NHL thus far, while the Rangers have sent a majority of the season getting caved in aside from their most recent three games. A regulation win tonight will secure a victory in the season series for the Blueshirts, while a post-regulation win guarantees no worse than a split.

Player to Watch: Barclay Goodrow

Aside from getting punched in the face by Brendan Gallagher two nights ago, Barclay Goodrow had a quiet night. The Rangers brought in the two time Stanley Cup champion to provide their young team with veteran leadership when the going gets tough. Against a skilled Toronto team, keep an eye on Goodrow to dictate the pace of play while he’s on the ice.

Enjoy the game!