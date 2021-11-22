Bantering Points: 11/22/21

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 5, BUF 4 (5:04 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: In spite of Alexandar Georgiev’s best efforts to throw the game away, the Blueshirts overcome sub-par goaltending with enough offense to defeat the Sabres (CBS)
- Larry Brooks notes that after completing his conditioning assignment with AHL Hartford, Libor Hajek was once again a healthy scratch with the big club (NY Post)
- Brooks also points out that if Georgiev’s struggles continue, the Rangers may have to look elsewhere for a backup goaltender (NY Post)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his observations from last night’s contest (LoHud)
- Rod Gilbert’s tale of arriving on Broadway was one worthy of the nickname “Mr. Ranger” he eventually earned (The Hockey Writers)
- Media Availability: Ryan Lindgren,(2:39) Jacob Trouba,(2:34) Gerard Gallant,(3:37) and Artemiy Panarin (2:18) (Official Team Site)
Around the NHL:
- Travis Yost credits league officials for the tighter standards in calling cross checking penalties (TSN)
- James O’Brien ponders if Dallas Stars’ head coach Rick Bowness will be able to turn his team around (NBC Sports)
