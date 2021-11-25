Bantering Points: 11/25/21

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 4, NYI 1 (5:03 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: Multi goal efforts from Chris Kreider and Kevin Rooney helped the Blueshirts earn the first victory from a New York based team at the newly constructed UBS Arena (CBS)
- Larry Brooks sees last night’s domination over the Islanders as a referendum on the Rangers’ new look 4th line (NY Post)
- Mollie Walker notes that not even a line swap was enough to stop Kaapo Kakko’s momentum as of late, as he scored a point for the fifth consecutive game (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson relays word that although the Islanders wanted last night’s game postponed, Mika Zibanejad is confident that the league’s decision makers made the right decision letting the game go as scheduled (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s victory in Elmont (LoHud)
- Tom Castro examines the risk of letting Ryan Strome walk following the season and letting Filip Chytil ascend to his spot in the lineup (The Hockey Writers)
- Media Availability: Gerard Gallant,(5:10) Kevin Rooney,(3:12) Ryan Reaves,(3:12) and Chris Kreider (4:40) (Official Team Site)
Around the NHL:
- While Thanksgiving is usually considered something of a cutoff point for a teams hopes in making the playoffs, injuries and COVID-19 outbreaks may make that trend a little less meaningful this season (NBC Sports)
- Emily Sadler takes a look at the award front runners this far (Sportsnet)
