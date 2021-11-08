Game #13: Florida Panthers vs New York Rangers Open Thread

After a tough road trip that saw Gerard Gallant’s squad get swept out of western Canada, the team has returned home to Madison Square Garden. They’ll have their work cut out for them tonight as Sam Reinhart, Brandon Montour, and the rest of the NHL-leading Florida Panthers are in town for a Broadway showdown.

Emerging as the surprise team of the COVID-shortened season earlier this year, the Panthers have roared out to a 10-0-1 start with their only defeat coming via the skills competition/coin flip following overtime. In spite of seeing former coach Joel Quenneville resign after leading the team to a seven game winning streak to open the season, the Panthers continue to chug along with Andrew Brunette serving as interim head coach.

Player to Watch: Alexis Lafreniere

After spending a game on the 4th line and receiving a shade over nine minutes of ice time against the Edmonton Oilers, Lafreniere was bumped back up the lineup the following game. Playing against the only team in the league without a regulation loss thus far, the Rangers will need their most dynamic offensive players to put their talents on display if they want to change that. In the thirteenth game of the season, look for #13 to make an impact tonight.

Enjoy the game!