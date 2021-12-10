Game #26: New York Rangers vs Buffalo Sabres Open Thread

After getting trounced at home by the Colorado Avalanche two nights ago, the Rangers are on the road in upstate New York to take on the Buffalo Sabres. While the team had a litany of reasons (second half of a back to back, traveling in from Chicago, 3rd strong goalie, etc) for my their performance against Colorado wasn’t up to snuff, they’ll have no such excuses against the lowly Sabres tonight.

The first meeting of the season between these in-state rivals saw the Blueshirts pull out a 5-4 victory, with Ryan Lindgren scoring the game winning goal with less than one second to go in regulation. Alexandar Georgiev ceded four goals on eighteen shots in the first two periods before being benched for the third period in favor of Igor Shesterkin. With Shesterkin on injured reserve and Keith Kinkaid backing up, Georgiev will need a stronger performance tonight.

Player to Watch: Nils Lundkvist

While the final score against Colorado wasn’t pretty, things were looking pretty good after the first period. The Blueshirts were up 2-1, with Lundkvist’s first career goal coming on the power play and staking the Rangers to that lead. The rest of the night was forgettable, but look for Lundkvist to build off the momentum of his first career goal tonight.

Enjoy the game!