2022 NHL All-Star Game: Four Possible New York Ranger Captains

The 2022 NHL All-Star Game Fan Vote for team captains has opened for the 2022 NHL Honda All-Star Weekend in Las Vegas. These 11-man teams were chosen by the staff at NHL.com. The New York Rangers have four possible captains on the Metropolitan Division’s team: Igor Shesterkin, Chris Kreider, Artemiy Panarin and Adam Fox. Fans will be allowed to vote for one player from each division as captain, regardless of their position. The fan voting will conclude on Saturday, January 8th, at 11:59pm ET. Funny enough, it seems that Ranger fans could have a Blueshirt as an All-Star Game captain before they get an actual team captain.

There can only be one. But lucky for us, we have 4️⃣ excellent options.



Vote now to make a #NYR the captain of the Metro Division at the 2022 @NHL All-Star Game. ➡️ https://t.co/cOHl3EQIAr pic.twitter.com/9xcpLu2xwo — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) December 11, 2021

The 2022 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend will be on February 4th and 5th, consisting of a 3-on-3 format with three-game tournaments. There will be four teams, one team appearing from each division. The players who receive the most votes in each division will be named All-Stars and captains. Voting for one of our Blueshirts can be done at NHL.com/vote or on the NHL App. So if you do not have an account already, go make one and vote for the Ranger of your choosing!