Game #27: Nashville Predators vs New York Rangers Open Thread

After escaping Buffalo with two points against the Sabres, the Rangers have returned home for a Sunday night meeting with the Nashville Predators. This game will be a good test for the Blueshirts as the Predators are currently a playoff team and have been playing good hockey. However, Nashville is down two of their top centers with Matt Duchene remaining sidelined tonight with an upper body injury and Ryan Johansen who was recently added to the COVID-19 protocol.

Player to Watch: K’Andre Miller

As he continues along in his sophomore professional season, Miller will look to keep up his steady play on the team’s second pair tonight. Jacob Trouba’s resurgence has led to the Miller/Trouba duo emerging as a dependable defensive pair for Gerard Gallant. Trouba has been a good mentor for the young defenseman and it’s easy to notice his comfort level while manning the blue line with his defensive partner. Keep an eye on Miller against the high flying Predators.

Spoke to K'Andre Miller today, who smiled while talking about Jacob Trouba and what he admires about his game:



"He has that demeanor about him that, he’s hungry for the puck. He doesn’t want you touching it. It’s his puck… A lot of it just has to do with will and hunger"#NYR — Vince Z. Mercogliano (@vzmercogliano) December 12, 2021

Enjoy the game!