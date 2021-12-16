Rangers Announce Children Ages 5-11 Will Need Proof of Vaccination to Attend Games

As the Omnicron variant of COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc throughout the world, sports leagues and teams have been announcing new protocols in an attempt to minimize the spread as much as possible. The NHL announced a return to last season’s COVID-protocols earlier this week, and the NFL announced more rigid protocols earlier today.

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators will be playing in front of 50% capacity crowds indefinitely, and the Montreal Canadiens are playing tonight’s home contest (and possibly more) without fans in attendance. Now, the Rangers have updated their protocols regarding fan attendances at home games at Madison Square Garden:

#NYR announce they will now require children 5-11 to show proof of at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccination to attend a game at MSG. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) December 16, 2021

With vaccinations against COVID-19 being recently approved for children ages 5-11, the Rangers will now require children in that age group to show proof of vaccination in order to attend games. This comes shortly after New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced all places of business must implement either a mask mandate or vaccination mandate on their premises.

COVID-19 vaccinations are safe and effective against preventing major illness from contracting the virus, hospitalizations, and will help people who contract it shed the virus faster. Visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html for more information about how best to combat the various viruses stemming from COVID-19.