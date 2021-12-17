Rangers vs Golden Knights: Rangers Fall To Golden Knights In A Shootout

The New York Rangers were able to salvage a point this evening but were ultimately defeated in the skills competition by the Vegas Golden Knights. The Rangers held a 2-1 lead late in the third period, before Dylan Coghlan’s wrist shot from the point tied up the game at two apiece. Vegas and New York traded chances during the overtime period, but it would be the Golden Knights prevailing with a long goal from Jonathan Marchessault in the shootout.

1st Period

Brett Howden (3) - William Carrier (4) & Keegan Kolesar (9) - 6:49

Brett Howden scores against his former team to give the Golden Knights a 1-0 lead over the #NYR pic.twitter.com/yzMyKF07As — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) December 18, 2021

Vegas jumped out to an early lead in this game as they were able to catch the Rangers napping on the backcheck. William Carrier made great use of the open ice after receiving a pass, and found Brett Howden cutting to the net at the far post. Alexandar Georgiev made a great initial save on the redirect attempt, but the puck popped out to the top of the crease. Howden followed his own rebound and slammed home the second chance opportunity to give Vegas the 1-0 lead in this game.

2nd Period

Mika Zibanejad (7) - Chris Kreider (8) & K’Andre Miller (3) - 0:17

Mika Zibanejad ties the game up 17 seconds into the second frame #NYR pic.twitter.com/9CogTjHkxe — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) December 18, 2021

After a pretty underwhelming opening frame, the Rangers came out with some vengeance in the second period. Mika Zibanejad’s great individual effort pulled the Rangers back even as he used Zach Whitecloud as a partial screen. Laurent Brossoit never saw the shot as it came towards him, and the puck beat him just over the right shoulder. The goal gave the Rangers some much needed momentum early in the period, and kickstarted a great turnaround effort.

Chris Kreider (18) - Mika Zibanejad (18) & Ryan Strome (15) PPG - 10:25

Strome Zibanejad Kreider on the power play #NYR pic.twitter.com/CeFMpQQ2VT — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) December 18, 2021

Just prior to the halfway point of the game, the Rangers were handed their first power play opportunity of the night and took full advantage. New York had so much pressure in the offensive zone that they were in the process of going on a 5-on-3 man-advantage with the delayed penalty. However, before Vegas was even able to touch the puck, Mika Zibanejad found Chris Kreider on the back post with an incredible cross-ice feed. Kreider just had to tap the puck over the goal line, and he gave the Rangers their first lead of the evening.

3rd Period

Dylan Coghlan (3) - Nicolas Hague (10) & Brett Howden (5) - 14:44

With under six remaining in regulation, the Rangers weren’t able to hang onto their one-goal lead as Vegas knotted up the game at 2-2. A faceoff win by Brett Howden gave Vegas puck possession, and they quickly took advantage of the open ice in front of them. Nicolas Hague shifted the puck over to Dylan Coghlan at the right point shot, and Coghlan put a shot towards goal. A great screen in front by Mattias Janmark didn’t allow Alexandar Georgiev to see the shot, and it sailed over his right shoulder.

The overtime period was filled with back and forth action, but neither team was able to solve the goaltenders. That led us to the skills competition where Jonathan Marchessault was the lone goal scorer in the third round of the shootout. Ryan Strome had an opportunity to extend the game by a kick save by Laurent Brossoit sent the Rangers home with just a single point. Following an unfortunate ending to tonight’s game, the Rangers will have an extended four day break before returning to action on Wednesday against the Montreal Canadiens.