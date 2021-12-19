Rangers vs. Canadiens Game Postponed

Earlier this evening the NHL made the decision to postpone any hockey games that would have a team traveling across the Canadian and American border through the holiday break. Due to this ruling, Tuesday night’s home game against the Montreal Canadiens will be rescheduled.

BREAKING: The NHL has postponed all games involving cross-border travel through the Christmas break in the latest attempt to curb COVID-19 outbreaks across the league. As a result, 12 more games from Dec. 20-23 have been postponed.https://t.co/BwmWQeQLUq — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 19, 2021

As of now the league hasn’t made any further decisions on postponing cross-border games when returning to action on December 27th but there is a definite possibility this won’t be the only major restriction the NHL implements in its attempt to curb the recent upswing of COVID-19. The next cross-border game the Rangers have on their schedule is on January 3rd when they host the Edmonton Oilers.

With their match against Montreal being rescheduled, the next time the Blueshirts play is on December 29th against the Florida Panthers, which will be a 12-day gap in between games for the team. While this can potentially be a detriment to the team it can also be taken as a positive. It allows Artemiy Panarin time to recover from his undisclosed lower body injury and should also give Gallant and the rest of the coaching staff ample time to address any recent concerns they’d have with the Rangers’ play as they prepare to face off against one of the league’s top teams.