Wishing You A Very Merry Christmas

Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from all of us here at Blueshirt Banter. The Banter wouldn’t be the place it is without the support of this community, and we sincerely hope you enjoy the day however you decide to spend it.

2021 has been another challenging year full of twists and turns which have tested all of us, and we also know that it has been one that has impacted many individuals and their families. As we said last year, there’s a good chance that someone reading this lost a loved one this year. Please know you and everyone else who has lost someone are in our thoughts. We will get through this together.

The holidays can be a rough time of the year, and after everything that went on during 2020, it is easy to get dejected with how 2021 has ended. We know times are tough, and life is really hard right now. You may be a die-hard daily reader, a lurker, or somewhere in between, but know that you are a part of this community, and we are thinking about you.

There’s no good way to transition, but at the very least here’s to hoping you got some cool Rangers swag in your stocking, placed under the tree, or received from a friend or loved one. Enjoy the day however you decide to spend it, whether it be in person safely, or virtually through the use of Facetime, Zoom etc.

To those who celebrated Hanukkah, we hope you had an enjoyable experience however you decided to spend it. And for those who will start celebrating Kwanzaa on Sunday, best wishes to you as well.

It has been another difficult year, one with many emotions, and one that will be coming to a close soon. We understand that it has been hard for many, and we’d like to say that in times of darkness, try and look for the light wherever you can find it.

Thank you for being part of our community. Thank you for any and everything you do to make BSB the place it is. Here’s to a great 2022 for you, for those you love, for the hockey community, and for Blueshirt Banter.

With lots of well wishes, love, and support

— Joe, Mike, Tom, and BSB staff