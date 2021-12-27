David Quinn Named Head Coach of Team USA

With the NHL finally making the decision to withdraw from the 2022 Olympics, Team USA had some rearranging to do. David Quinn, former Rangers Head Coach, was chosen to coach the United States Men’s Hockey team in Beijing. Quinn was previously tabbed to be one of the assistants, however with the recent decision from the league, Pittsburgh Penguins Head Coach Mike Sullivan had to opt out.

USA Hockey names David Quinn coach and John Vanbiesbrouck general manager of men's hockey team for no-NHL Beijing Olympics. — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) December 27, 2021

This won’t be Quinn’s first international rodeo, having been behind the bench coaching both the Men’s and Women’s hockey teams in the IIHF Championship as well as the World Juniors the last twenty-ish years. This will however, be the first time Quinn returns to be a Head Coach since being fired from the Rangers earlier this year in May. His overall record of 96-87-25 with the team left management looking for more, and with the dismissals of Gorton and Davidson, Quinn’s fate was sealed.

After this season, Quinn will have one year on his contract remaining with the Rangers. A good performance for Team USA could have Quinn scouted to be a coach elsewhere, and would potentially allow the Rangers to not have to pay out the final year of his contract.