Bantering Points: 12/28/21

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Greg Joyce hears that Igor Shesterkin will look to add more stretching to his summer training from now in order to avoid groin injuries like he’s suffered the last two seasons (NY Post)
- Vincent Mercogliano attempts to project what the Blueshirts’ taxi squad could look like now that they have returned (LoHud)
- Brian Abate suggests that the current plethora of players currently in COVID protocols for New York has created an opportunity for Keith Kinkaid, Zac Jones, and Braden Schneider (The Hockey Writers)
- Leen Amin reminisces on 2021 and how it went for the Rangers (Elite Sports NY)
Around the NHL:
- The Chicago Blackhawks reached a settlement with John Doe 2, a former student at the high school Brad Aldrich worked at and was sexually assaulted by following his exit from the Blackhawks in 2010 (TSN)
- Seattle Kraken forward Brandon Tanev will miss the remainder of the season due to an ACL injury he suffered prior to the Christmas break (Sportsnet)
- With new guidelines concerning vaccinated, asymptomatic players, games around the league are set to resume today (NBC Sports)
