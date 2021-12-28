Rangers Add Six Players to Taxi Squad from Hartford Wolf Pack, Rooney Enters Covid Protocol

Today the New York Rangers announced the addition of six players to the newly reintroduced taxi squads.

UPDATE: #NYR have recalled the following players to the taxi squad:



Morgan Barron

Jonny Brodzinski

Tim Gettinger

Adam Huska

Zac Jones

Matthew Robertson — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) December 28, 2021

In addition to this, Kevin Rooney was added to the NHL’s Covid protocol.

UPDATE: Kevin Rooney has entered the NHL’s Covid protocol. — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) December 28, 2021

Currently the list of players in the Covid protocol includes Ryan Lindgren, Alexandar Georgiev, Jarred Tinordi, and Kevin Rooney.

Many of the additions to the taxi squad will remain on standby until needed, but it appears that Jones is someone who could be inserted into the lineup soon.

Jones is skating with varsity. Rest of taxi squad skated before NYR went on. — Larry Brooks (@NYP_Brooksie) December 28, 2021

This season Jones has put up a line of 4-13-17 in 21 games with the Wolf Pack. Jones skated in 10 games with the Rangers in 2020-21, and tallied four assists in 10 games played. The 21-year-old rearguard has deserved an opportunity to get back in the NHL, and the opportunity has emerged with Lindgren in the protocol.

If Jones were to take the spot of Libor Hajek, based on the practice combos, that could mean he would join Adam Fox on the top pair, which would keep in tact the team’s other pairs of K’Andre Miller-Jacob Trouba, and Patrik Nemeth-Nils Lundkvist.

The Rangers are scheduled to head to Florida where they will take on the Panthers and Lightning, and we surely should have some more news on the state of the team before puck drop on Wednesday.