Rangers vs. Sharks: Rangers Hang On After Shesterkin Leaves With Injury

The New York Rangers extended their winning streak to five games this evening with a 1-0 win over the San Jose Sharks. Ryan Strome scored the lone Rangers’ goal early in the first period, and the Rangers locked it down defensively for the remainder of the game. Igor Shesterkin initially started the game but exited the game in the third period due to a lower-body injury. Alexandar Georgiev replaced Shesterkin and turned aside eight shots in the final 15 minutes of play.

1st Period

Ryan Strome (4) - Adam Fox (19) & Mika Zibanejad (14) PPG - 6:03

The Rangers were given an early power play opportunity after Noah Gregor was sent off for goaltender interference. New York’s first power play unit was all over the Sharks and they were able to translate that into the opening goal of the game. After keeping puck possession, Adam Fox deferred over to Ryan Strome on the far side with plenty of ice in front of him. Strome stepped into a heavy slap shot and absolutely whistled the puck over the shoulder of Adin Hill. The goal gave the Rangers a much needed lead, which wound up holding up as the game winning goal.

Even though the Rangers were winning the game at the time, I’m sure everyone shared a collective gasp as Igor Shesterkin was shown laying in the crease. While it looked bad, there was a slight sense of optimism shared during the post game by head coach Gerard Gallant.

"It's not as bad as it looks," Gallant said about Igor. #NYR — Vince Z. Mercogliano (@vzmercogliano) December 4, 2021

Alexandar Georgiev was scheduled to start tomorrow’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks regardless of tonight’s game, so this doesn’t change anything in terms of the schedule. The early indication is nothing major, which is huge a sigh of relief. The Rangers will have a quick turnaround as they will right back in action tomorrow night at Madison Square Garden against the Chicago Blackhawks.