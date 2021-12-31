Bantering Points: 12/31/21

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Colin Stephenson chatted with Barclay Goodrow about the Tampa Bay Lightning’s continued success in spite of the mass exodus of players over the offseason (Newsday)
- Mollie Walker spoke with Gerard Gallant about what the Lightning were during his time as coach of their Atlantic Division rival Florida Panthers (NY Post)
- Jared Schwartz heard from Mike Keenan, who had one foot out the door during the 1994 championship run and was negotiating with other teams to become their next head coach during that time, about his disappointment in only staying with the Blueshirts for a single season (NY Post)
- Matt Grazel recaps the recent week of Rangers’ activities (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- The Minnesota Wild agreed to contract extensions with head coach Dean Evason and the rest of his staff (TSN)
- Due to a new mandate by the Ontario government, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators will be limited to hosting no more than 1,000 fans at home games indefinitely (Sportsnet)
Loading comments...