Bantering Points: 12/8/21

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 6, CHI 2 (Video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: Artemiy Panarin recorded the 500th point of his career by assisting on the opening goal, and then tacked on three more points for good measure (CBS)
- Colin Stephenson notes that for all of the chances Julien Gauthier is creating, the big bodied winger hasn’t been able to finish most of them (Newsday)
- Mollie Walker details the chemistry Panarin and Ryan Strome have developed since being united as linemates (NY Post)
- Brian Abate discusses the strong play that Panarin, Strome, and Dryden Hunt have put froth as of late (The Hockey Writers)
- Tab Bamford relays word that the Blueshirts’ previously postponed game against the New York Islanders on November 28th has been scheduled for March 17th, 2022 (Elite Sports NY)
- Arthur $taple goe$ in-depth on what’$ gone well and what ha$n’t for the Ranger$ thus far (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- Forward Riley Nash (WPG—>TBL) and defenseman Kevin Connauton (FLA—>PHI) were both claimed off waivers (TSN)
- The IIHF has ruled that the Chinese men’s national team for ice hockey will keep its spot in the 2022 Olympics in spite of concerns about competitiveness, or a lack there of from the team against group members, Canada, the United States, and Germany (Sportsnet)
- Toronto Maple Leafs’ forward Jason Spezza has been suspended six games for kneeing and concussing Winnipeg Jets defenseman Neal Pionk (CBC Sports)
Loading comments...