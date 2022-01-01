 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bantering Points: 1/1/22

By Jack McKenna
New York Rangers v Tampa Bay Lightning Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Highlights: NYR 3*, TBL 3 (5:02 video via NHL.com)
  • Game Recap: Barclay Goodrow made the most of his revenge game, finding the back of the net twice against his old team to help his new team play to a draw after 65:00 of hockey (CBS)
  • Mollie Walker discusses how Greg McKegg’s veteran experience has made him an ideal plug and play skater for the Blueshirts (NY Post)
  • Walker also saw Goodrow’s performance last night as one of the best revenge games a player has had in recent memory (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson details how 2021 ended on a positive note for both Gerard Gallant individually and the Rangers organization as a whole (Newsday)
  • Brendan Azoff lists three young players that will need to step up for New York down the stretch (The Hockey Writers)

Around the NHL:

  • Sean Leahy reports that tonight’s Winter Classic between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild is expected to be played in sub-zero degree weather (NBC Sports)
  • The league has postponed nine games, eight of which were to be played in Canada, due to attendance restrictions currently affecting Canadian-based teams (Sportsnet)

