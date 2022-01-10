Game #38: New York Rangers vs Los Angeles Kings Open Thread

After a surprising thumping of the Anaheim Ducks with somewhat of a skeleton squad, the Rangers are back in action as they continue their west coast road trip. On tap for tonight is a grudge match of the 2014 Stanley Cup Finals, as the Blueshirts will square off with Anze Kopitar, Drew Doughty, and the rest of the Los Angeles Kings.

Chris Kreider stands as the only Ranger still on the roster from that fateful series. While both teams have gone through lean times since then, the Blueshirts and Kings both currently occupy playoff spots and appear to be back on the rise.

Player to Watch: Artemiy Panarin

After entering the league’s COVID protocol and missing some game time, Panarin is set to return to the lineup tonight. The Rangers have seen players not play up to their capabilities after bouts with COVID, so keep an eye on Panarin as he attempts to shake off the rust that came from staying away from the ice for a few days.

