Chris Kreider and Adam Fox: 2022 NHL All-Stars

The 2022 NHL All-Star rosters were announced today, with the exciting news that defenseman Adam Fox and forward Chris Kreider were selected for the Metropolitan Division’s team.

Adam Fox is one of 18 first-time selections who will appear on the ice at T-Mobile Arena on for All-Star Weekend in Las Vegas. This will be Kreider’s second visit to the All-Star Game, making this his second consecutive appearance since last season’s game was skipped due to the shortened season. He stepped in for Artemiy Panarin at the last All-Star Game when Panarin was injured. Unfortunately, both Panarin and Igor Shesterkin did not make this year’s roster.

The New York Rangers are one of eight teams who had two players voted in. Each division’s 11th player spot will be fan voted, with the possible 11th player and Blueshirt representative being Mika Zibanejad. Voting for Zibanejad will run through Monday until 11:59pm and can be done on NHL.com or through the NHL app.