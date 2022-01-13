Game #39: New York Rangers vs San Jose Sharks Open Thread

After a rough outing against the Kings a few nights ago, the Rangers will look to finish off their west coast swing on a high note in San Jose. Gerard Gallant’s squad is set to head into the Shark Tank tonight against a Sharks team that looks much different than the one that took the ice the last team these teams met in California in 2019.

Gone are Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau, the two most iconic players in Sharks history. Thornton originally left for the Toronto Maple Leafs, and now finds himself doing what most people do as they approach retirement: living in Florida. Meanwhile, Marleau became the all time leader in games played since the last time the Blueshirts went into San Jose, and is currently out of hockey after not being offered a contract by the Sharks following the end of last season.

Player to Watch: Anthony Greco

A native of Queens, Greco is set to make his Broadway debut tonight, and will skate in his second career NHL game. He made his debut for the Panthers on December 13, 2018, and has spent the last three plus years in the minor league affiliates of Florida, Tampa Bay, San Jose, and New York. Playing his first game for his hometown team against an organization he used to be a member of, keep an eye on Greco tonight.

Enjoy the game!