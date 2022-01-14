Bantering Points: 1/14/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 3, SJS 0 (5:06 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: Igor Shesterkin’s return to the lineup and a goal from Braden Schneider in his NHL debut helped the Blueshrits close out their California road trip on a high note (CBS)
- Larry Brooks points to New York’s struggling power play units as a main factor behind their recent struggles (NY Post)
- Brooks also made note of Shesterkin’s strong play in his first game back from COVID Protocols (NY Post)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s victory in San Jose (LoHud)
- Scott Blair reminisces on the top 20 goal scorers in franchise history (The Hockey Writers)
- Media Availability: Braden Schneider,(2:33) Chris Kreider,(4:30) and Kris Knoblauch (3:00) (Official Team Site)
Around the NHL:
- James O’Brien recaps the action from around the league yesterday (NBC Sports)
- Team USA revealed their roster for the 2022 Olympics, with 15 players being selected out of the NCAA (Sportsnet)
- Forward Eric Staal agreed to a professional tryout with AHL Iowa, the Minnesota Wild’s minor league affiliate (TSN)
