Game #40: New York Rangers vs Philadelphia Flyers Open Thread

After a swing through Vegas and California saw the Rangers emerge with four out of a possible eight points, the team will look to end this current road trip on a high note tonight. Coming back east to Philadelphia, Gerard Gallant’s squad will face off with the division rival Flyers for the second time this season. The Blueshirts won the first meeting by a 4-1 margin at Madison Square Garden, and that would end up being the penultimate game of Alain Vigneault’s time in Philadelphia.

Following their next game, a 7-1 home drubbing at the hands of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Vigneault was relieved of his duties and replaced by Mike Yeo on an interim basis. The coaching change hasn’t done much, as the Flyers are 5-6-3 since the change, and come into tonight’s game in the midst of an 0-4-2 skid.

Player to Watch: Braden Schneider

After scoring a goal in his NHL debut, Schneider will look to build off his strong play against San Jose with another solid effort tonight. If he can repeat his previous performance, tonight should be the start of a painful 24 hours for Philadelphia sports teams.

