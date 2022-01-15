Rangers vs Flyers: Third Period Rally Pushes Rangers Past Flyers 3-2

The New York Rangers closed out their two-week road trip on a high note as they rallied in the third period for a 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. Filip Chytil and Chris Kreider each scored 3:18 apart in the third period to complete the comeback for the Rangers. Igor Shesterkin, who returned last game against the San Jose Sharks, was in goal again tonight and turned aside 26 shots.

1st Period

Mika Zibanejad (14) - Adam Fox (33) & Artemiy Panarin (27) PPG - 5:54

Mika Zibanejad fires a one-timer from the left circle, set up by Adam Fox, for a power play goal #NYR pic.twitter.com/YCsXd4QPij — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) January 16, 2022

Within the opening the few minutes, the Rangers power play was rewarded with an early opportunity with Claude Giroux going off for hooking. It took New York just 46 seconds with the man-advantage to make the most of their opportunity, and Mika Zibanejad gave them an early 1-0 lead. Due to the quick puck movement, Artemiy Panarin and Mika Zibanejad wound up switching spots on the left side wall. That opened up a shooting lane for Zibanejad, and a bombed a shot past Carter Hart after a crisp feed from Adam Fox.

Oskar Lindblom (5) - Travis Konecny (15) & Scott Laughton (6) - 11:45

Unfortunately for the Rangers, the Flyers were able to tie up the game at the 11:45 mark with Oskar Lindblom registering his fifth of the season. Philadelphia caught the Rangers in transition following a neutral zone turnover, and they entered the zone with a 3-on-2 advantage. Travis Konecny elected to put a low shot on goal, and Igor Shesterkin kicked the rebound out into the high slot. Oksar Lindblom was all alone waiting for the loose puck, and he slammed home the rebound to make it a 1-1 game.

2nd Period

No scoring

3rd Period

Cam York (1) - Unassisted - 10:11

The Rangers had some great early looks and chances early in the third period, however, it would be the Flyers answering with their second lead of the evening. The goal came off of a seemingly nothing play after the Rangers prevented Zack MacEwen from driving to the net. Adam Fox’s attempted clearing attempt landed right on the tape of Cam York, and he immediately fired a quick slap shot back towards the net. There was a slight screen in front of Igor Shesterkin, and the puck just barely slipped under his blocker.

Filip Chytil (4) - Artemiy Panarin (28) & Ryan Strome (20) - 10:48

Winger Filip Chytil ties the game 2-2. No assist to Adam Fox, but his patience to make that first pass is key #NYR pic.twitter.com/Q2oL7oY41k — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) January 16, 2022

Despite coughing up the go-ahead goal midway through the third period, the Rangers turned it up a notch and responded almost immediately. A ridiculous passing play between Ryan Strome and Artemiy Panarin opened up space in front of the crease, and one final pass back from Panarin was all they needed. Filip Chytil initially whiffed on the first swing at the puck, but stuck with the play, and tapped the puck into the empty net to tie up the game at 2-2.

Chris Kreider (24) - Adam Fox (34) & Kaapo Kakko (9) - 13:30

Adam Fox shoots, Chris Kreider with the deflection in front. #NYR back in the lead. pic.twitter.com/KJ292cZHry — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) January 16, 2022

Exactly 3:18 later, the Rangers stormed right back down the ice to take their second and final lead of the night. Following some great puck movement, the Rangers were able to keep the Flyers hemmed into their own zone. Mika Zibanejad made an incredible heads up play by letting the intended pass slip by him, and land right on the tape of Adam Fox. Fox was able to step into the open space for a shot, and put it in a perfect spot for Chris Kreider to deflect it past the goaltender.

As the Rangers slowly get back to full health, they showed their resilience once again this evening as they overcame a third period deficit yet again. Following their extended road trip, the Rangers will finally make their way back to New York with the conclusion of tonight’s contest. They will have three-day layoff before returning to action on Wednesday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Madison Square Garden.