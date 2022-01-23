Rangers Have Made Offer to Arizona Coyotes for Jakob Chychrun

On Saturday’s edition of 32 Thoughts during Hockey Night in Canada, Jeff Marek of Sportsnet reported that the New York Rangers have made an offer to the Arizona Coyotes for Jakob Chychrun.

Marek said during the segment that the Coyotes are reportedly looking for a package that includes a young player, a prospect, and a first-round pick, and he mentioned that the Rangers have offered a package that includes Vitali Kravtsov. He later sent a few tweets out after the segment on air ended.

As I just reported on the 32 Thoughts segment on Hockey Night in Canada....

The Arizona Coyotes have at least one offer that meets their criteria in a Jakob Chychrun deal - two former first round picks and a 1st round selection in an upcoming draft. — Jeff Marek (@JeffMarek) January 23, 2022

Plenty of teams are interested in Chychrun including the Rangers who have discussed Vitali Kravtsov but not sure that moves the needle for the Coyotes. I still think the Panthers are the team to watch so far. — Jeff Marek (@JeffMarek) January 23, 2022

While on air he rattled off a list of teams interested in Chychrun, besides the Rangers, that included the Los Angeles Kings, Anaheim Ducks, Boston Bruins, Florida Panthers (a team Marek singled out as the team to watch throughout all of this), and the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Chychrun, 23, is signed through the 2024-25 season and carries a cap hit of $4.6 million. He’s a very talented left-handed defenseman who would help the Rangers in a big way, but ultimately where he goes comes down to what the team is willing to offer via trade. The Rangers have the assets to get a deal done, but there are other teams who can offer similar if not better packages.

Expect chatter to continue regarding the Rangers and potential trade additions from now until the February break, and then again once play resumes. Although Marek didn’t elaborate on additional names besides Kravtsov, it is fair to assume that someone like Nils Lundkvist could be in play. Any of the Rangers’ young defenders could be quite honestly, as it is reasonable to think Arizona would want a piece that can make up for the loss of Chychrun.

As more information becomes available we will update, but this is just the beginning of silly season, so expect a lot of twists and turns between now and the deadline.