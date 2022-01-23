Rangers Assign Brodzinski and Four Other Players to AHL

The New York Rangers announced on Sunday that they have assigned five players — Jonny Brodzinski, Tim Gettinger, Anthony Greco, Zac Jones, and Tarmo Reunanen — to their AHL affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack.

Each player had previously been on the club’s taxi squad, with Brodzinski, Gettinger, and Jones having been added there only a few days ago, on Jan. 20. With the Rangers having a back-to-back set this past Friday and Saturday, perhaps they just wanted some insurance. They do play again on Monday against the Los Angeles Kings at Madison Square Garden, but then are off until Thursday, Jan. 27, when they travel to Columbus to take on the Blue Jackets.

A couple of things to keep an eye on are the statuses of forwards Kaapo Kakko and Filip Chytil. Kakko was a late scratch in Saturday’s 7-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes, as he was ruled out with an upper-body injury following pregame warm-ups. Head coach Gerard Gallant mentioned that it’s something he’s been dealing with a for a while, although it’s “nothing serious.” Chytil, meanwhile, left the game with a lower-body injury. Gallant said that both are day-to-day.

If one or both can’t play Monday against the Kings, or are out for a little more time beyond that, we might see some more roster shuffling in the coming days. But moving the aforementioned five players off the taxi squad for now would seem to indicate that Kakko and Chytil will both be back sooner than later.