Jarred Tinordi Placed on Waivers

To cap off the flurry of moves they’ve made today, the New York Rangers have placed Jarred Tinordi on waivers. It has not been announced yet upon clearing waivers whether he will be assigned to the taxi squad or sent down to play for the Hartford Wolf Pack in the AHL.

Placed on NHL waivers today: Jarred Tinordi (NYR). — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) January 23, 2022

The timing of this move could lead to some intense speculation, especially with the Arizona Coyotes and Jacob Chychrun, who the Rangers have recently been linked to, having just been in town.

Per @JeffMarek on 32 Thoughts on HNIC, the #NYR have offered a package to the Coyotes for Jakob Chychrun that includes Vitaly Kravtsov. — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) January 23, 2022

The reality of the situation is if both Kakko and Chytil are out for tomorrow night’s game against the Los Angeles Kings, they needed to make this move to free up a roster spot for another forward. With the announced assignments earlier, this would leave Morgan Barron as the lone forward available on the taxi squad. If any further moves are made it would be smart to place your money on it being Barron’s promotion to the NHL roster.