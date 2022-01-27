 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bantering Points: 1/27/22

By Jack McKenna
New York Rangers v Columbus Blue Jackets Photo by Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Larry Brooks relays word that unlike other high profile Rangers set to enter free agency in years past, Ryan Strome will not face an ultimatum of signing a contract extension before the trade deadline or getting shipped out if he does not (NY Post)
  • Brooks also heard from Gerard Gallant about the message being relayed to the team about playing well leading up to the All-Star break (NY Post)
  • Colin Stephenson chatted with Henrik Lundqvist about seeing his #30 get raised to the rafters of Madison Square Garden tomorrow night (Newsday)
  • Rachel Nones examines the historic goal scoring pace Chris Kreider is currently on (The Hockey Writers)
  • Tab Bamford ponders whether or not Adam Fox is getting disrespected by certain portions of hockey media (Elite Sports NY)

Around the NHL:

