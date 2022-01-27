Bantering Points: 1/27/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Larry Brooks relays word that unlike other high profile Rangers set to enter free agency in years past, Ryan Strome will not face an ultimatum of signing a contract extension before the trade deadline or getting shipped out if he does not (NY Post)
- Brooks also heard from Gerard Gallant about the message being relayed to the team about playing well leading up to the All-Star break (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson chatted with Henrik Lundqvist about seeing his #30 get raised to the rafters of Madison Square Garden tomorrow night (Newsday)
- Rachel Nones examines the historic goal scoring pace Chris Kreider is currently on (The Hockey Writers)
- Tab Bamford ponders whether or not Adam Fox is getting disrespected by certain portions of hockey media (Elite Sports NY)
Around the NHL:
- The Pittsburgh Penguins agreed to a two year, $6.25 million contract extension with forward Jeff Carter (Pensburgh)
- Shayna Goldman breaks down the current leaders in the race for the Rocket Richard Trophy (Sportsnet)
- Buffalo Sabres’ goaltender Aaron Dell has been suspended three games for interfering with Ottawa Senators’ forward Drake Batherson (TSN)
Loading comments...