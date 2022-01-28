Game #45: Minnesota Wild vs New York Rangers Open Thread

After putting up a stinker in Columbus last night, the Rangers have returned home for a night about much more than a game of hockey. Tonight, New York Rangers will give Henrik Lundqvist the proper send off his career deserves. After playing the final game of his career in the Toronto bubble without any fans in attendance and missing last season entirely due to needing open heart surgery, Lundqvist’s #30 will ascend to the rafters of Madison Square Garden.

This is a date that’s been circled on the calendar since the schedule was announced. With the Minnesota Wild being in attendance, Mats Zuccarello, one of Lundqvist’s best friends throughout the pair’s time together, will have the chance to see #30 rise to where it belongs in eternity. In what will be one of the most emotional nights the Blueshirts’ fan base has experienced in awhile, expect the team to bounce back after last night’s rough outing.

Player to Watch: Igor Shesterkin

As Henrik Lundqvist represents the previous era of Blueshirts’ hockey, Shesterkin represents the present and future in goal. Look for another strong performance out of New York’s current franchise goaltender to honor this previous one.

Enjoy the game!