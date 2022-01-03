Bantering Points: 1/3/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 4, TBL 0 (5:06 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: Unlike either of the sad sacks masquerading as football teams from New York City yesterday the Rangers were able to earn a victory and send a statement to the rest of the league (CBS)
- Mollie Walker hears that the Blueshirts are aware of their issues with defending leads and the need to improve in that area (NY Post)
- Larry Brooks sees the Rangers’ home and home sweep of their set with the Lightning as their way of putting the rest of the league on notice (NY Post)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from yesterday’s victory (LoHud)
- Media Availability: Adam Fox,(2:10) Igor Shesterkin,(2:56) Mika Zibanejad,(5:55) and Gerard Gallant (3:35) (Official Team Site)
Around the NHL:
- The St. Louis Blues placed forward James Neal on waivers (TSN)
- Sean Leahy tells the tale of how a fan behind the visitors bench at the Seattle Kraken’s home opener against the Vancouver Canucks pointed out a cancerous mole and saved the life of Vancouver’s assistant equipment manager (NBC Sports)
