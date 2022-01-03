Rangers vs Oilers: Rangers Top Oilers 4-1 And Win Third Straight Game

After sweeping through the Tampa Bay Lightning in their previous two games, the Rangers made it three wins in a row tonight with a 4-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers. New York got some much needed reinforcements back with Ryan Lindgren and Kevin Rooney returning from protocol for tonight’s contest. The Rangers elected to give Igor Shesterkin the night off on the second game of a back-to-back, and Alexandar Georgiev filled in wonderfully with 33 saves.

1st Period

Alexis Lafreniere (8) - Ryan Strome (17) & Ryan Lindgren (3) - 5:25

Ryan Strome sets up Alexis Lafrenière to give the #NYR a 1-0 lead. Secondary helper to Mikko Koskinen. pic.twitter.com/QJbkxHqINf — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) January 4, 2022

The Rangers came out strong early in this game, and were rewarded with the first goal just shortly over the five minute mark. Ryan Strome made an excellent play below the goal line after calling for the dump in, and stole the puck cleanly from Mikko Koskinen. With Koskinen well out of his net, Strome shoveled the puck back into the slot where Alexis Lafreniere was ready and waiting. Lafreniere didn’t waste any time with the puck when it landed on his tape and he one-timed the pass into the empty net.

2nd Period

Barclay Goodrow (7) - Alexis Lafreniere (3) & Ryan Strome (18) - 3:49

New York continued their strong play in the second period, and doubled up their lead at the 3:49 mark of the middle frame. Alexis Lafreniere displayed great patience with the puck as he entered the offensive zone on a 4-on-2 rush for the Rangers. Rather than going all the way across to Adam Fox, Lafreniere lofted a soft pass over to Barclay Goodrow in the high slot. Goodrow finished off the rush with a heavy wrist shot and beat Mikko Koskinen under the arm to give the Rangers a huge 2-0 lead.

Ryan McLeod (4) - Tyler Benson (1) & Kyle Turris (2) - 14:00

With a exactly six minutes remaining in the second period, the Oilers finally found a way to solve Alexandar Georgiev and cut the Rangers’ lead in half. The Rangers had the numbers advantage coming back into their own zone, but the Oilers found a lapse in coverage just below the hashmarks. Tyler Benson fed a perfect feed across the crease where Ryan McLeod was crashing the net with his stick on the ice. McLeod was able to redirect the hard pass over the right pad of Georgiev, and pulled the Oilers back within a goal.

3rd Period

Chris Kreider (20) - Adam Fox (29) PPG - 3:32

The Rangers went to work on their third power play opportunity early in the third period, and it would be Chris Kreider extending the lead to 3-1. Adam Fox’s point shot made it through the two defenders in front of the net, and landed in a perfect spot for Chris Kreider. Kreider was able to get a piece of the shot as it came in on goal, and deflected it back into Mikko Koskinen. It initially appeared as if Koskinen made the save, but a moment later the puck dropped out of his jersey and rolled over the goal line.

Ryan Strome (8) - Barclay Goodrow (9) & Adam Fox (30) - 14:11

Ryan Strome getting creative ‍ pic.twitter.com/kTOMRv3FU4 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 4, 2022

Following a solid third period penalty kill, the Rangers put the icing on the cake with Ryan Strome’s eighth goal of the season. As the Rangers entered the offensive zone, Ryan Strome attempted to make a cross-ice feed over to Barclay Goodrow. However, the puck wound up redirecting off of the right skate of Tyson Barrie. Mikko Koskinen never stood a chance with the abrupt change in direction, and the Rangers took a commanding 4-1 lead late in the third period.

After tossing away two points against the Florida Panthers, the Rangers have stormed right back with three straight wins. Tonight’s win temporarily vaults them right to the top of the league standings as they moved into a tie with the Washington Capitals at 48 points. Following tonight’s win, the Rangers will pack up their bags for a West Coast trip that begins on Thursday evening against the Vegas Golden Knights.