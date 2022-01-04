Bantering Points: 1/4/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Highlights: NYR 4, EDM 1 (5:07 video via NHL.com)
- Game Recap: Ryan Strome led the charge against his former team with a three point night as the Rangers cruised past Edmonton and into first place in the NHL (CBS)
- Mollie Walker sees that the recent issues that caused Ryan Lindgren and Patrik Nemeth to miss games have given the Rangers an opportunity to see the defensive depth their organization has (NY Post)
- Walker also notes that Alexandar Georgiev appears to have rebounded back to the goaltender he was when he was initially called up to the Blueshirts (NY Post)
- Colin Stephenson believes that Igor Shesterkin has established himself among the elite Russian goaltenders in the NHL (Newsday)
- Vincent Mercogliano offers his takeaways from last night’s victory (LoHud)
- Arthur $taple give$ hi$ mu$ing$ on New York’$ recent victorie$ (The Athletic)
Around the NHL:
- JFresh goes in-depth on how the Seattle Kraken have under performed the plethora of statistical models that had them pegged as a playoff team prior to the season (Sub Stack)
- Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly stated that he doesn’t expect the league to push back any more home games for Canadian-based teams due to the current capacity restrictions affecting attendance for them (Sportsnet)
