Bantering Points: 1/6/22

Here are today’s news and links:
Rangers News:
- Mollie Walker notes that Gerard Gallant and Ryan Reaves are getting ready for their visits to Vegas since the Golden Knights parted ways with both of them (NY Post)
- Stephenson heard from Gallant about his expectations about being back in Vegas for the first time since being fired (Newsday)
- Tab Bamford believes that Chris Kreider’s strong play thus far hasn’t been getting the attention it deserves (Elite Sports NY)
- Rachel A. sees the Blueshirts’ strong play through the early part of the season as a tribute to the late Rod Gilbert (The Hockey Writers)
Around the NHL:
- The Pittsburgh Penguins acquired forward Alex Nylander from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for forward Sam Lafferty (TSN)
- With the NHL having withdrawn from the upcoming Olympics, former Rangers’ forward Eric Staal has let it known that he’d be interested in playing for Team Canada (Sportsnet)
