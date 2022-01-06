 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bantering Points: 1/6/22

By Jack McKenna
New York Rangers v Washington Capitals

Here are today’s news and links:

Rangers News:

  • Mollie Walker notes that Gerard Gallant and Ryan Reaves are getting ready for their visits to Vegas since the Golden Knights parted ways with both of them (NY Post)
  • Stephenson heard from Gallant about his expectations about being back in Vegas for the first time since being fired (Newsday)
  • Tab Bamford believes that Chris Kreider’s strong play thus far hasn’t been getting the attention it deserves (Elite Sports NY)
  • Rachel A. sees the Blueshirts’ strong play through the early part of the season as a tribute to the late Rod Gilbert (The Hockey Writers)

Around the NHL:

  • The Pittsburgh Penguins acquired forward Alex Nylander from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for forward Sam Lafferty (TSN)
  • With the NHL having withdrawn from the upcoming Olympics, former Rangers’ forward Eric Staal has let it known that he’d be interested in playing for Team Canada (Sportsnet)

