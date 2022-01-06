Shesterkin Enters Covid Protocol, Georgiev Starts Against Vegas

In some unfortunate news in the eleventh hour, the New York Rangers have announced Igor Shesterkin has entered the Covid Protocol. Keith Kinkaid has been recalled from the taxi squad, while Alexandar Georgiev will now be starting in net against the Vegas Golden Knights.

This is a big opportunity for Georgiev to continue bouncing back from his rough start in the beginning of the season. In the brief stretch since he filled in for Shesterkin’s previous injury in December, Georgiev played exceptionally well posting a .940 SV% compared to an abysmal .858 SV% earlier in the year. While not decrying his position as the team’s back up in any interviews, he hasn’t shied away from making his feelings known about his desire to consistently play. Barring any further updates, Georgiev will most certainly be getting the bulk of the games in the team’s western road trip.