Another Round of Training Camp Cuts

With just two games left in their preseason, the New York Rangers announced more cuts to their training camp roster.

OFFICIAL: #NYR have reduced their Training Camp roster to 29 players as Will Cuylle, Ty Emberson, Tim Gettinger, Lauri Pajuniemi + Andy Welinski have been assigned to @WolfPackAHL.



Full details ⬇️ https://t.co/CrQ3I14TRu — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) October 1, 2022

Drury announced the team sent five players to play for the Hartford Wolf Pack. While Cuylle made an impression during camp, none of these players not making the final roster comes as a surprise. Cuylle was able to play a physically imposing role in many of the team’s drills and scrimmages, but the young winger needs more time to develop and acclimate to the pace of the professional game. As for the other players’ cut, it’s becoming more clear the team may not view them as bona fide NHL players. Both Pajuniemi and Gettinger have been cut in consecutive training camps and are primary players for the Hartford Wolf Pack and, to be frank, the team hasn’t given Pajuniemi a real chance this year. There were questions surrounding his health with the lack of pre-season games he’s gotten but Gallant seems confident enough to cut him without seeing any real game experience.

The team’s next game is against the Boston Bruins this upcoming Wednesday and we can be sure to expect another slew of cuts as they take another step towards the final roster. The lines have begun taking shape with the kid line playing a prominent and successful role when dressed for games. Also, it appears Kravtsov may finally get his shot in the NHL playing on the other wing of Panarin but the big question mark remaining is who will play alongside Kreider and Zibanejad. Gallant has swapped multiple players in and out of that role with the team most recently seeing Blais, Goodrow, and Hunt get their chance.