Jarred Tinordi Claimed By Chicago, Julien Gauthier Assigned to Hartford

Today the New York Rangers announced a trio of roster moves, with the biggest being the loss of Jarred Tinordi to Chicago via waivers.

OFFICIAL: #NYR have assigned forward Julien Gauthier to @WolfPackAHL and have released defenseman Matt Bartkowski from his PTO. In addition, defenseman Jarred Tinordi was claimed off waivers by Chicago.



— New York Rangers (@NYRangers) October 10, 2022

Additionally, Julien Gauthier was assigned to the Hartford Wolf Pack while Matt Bartkowski was released from his PTO. Gauthier is someone who just couldn’t put it all together with the Rangers, and I wonder if he’s involved in a trade at some point this season.

It was expected that the roster would include 21 or 22 players in order to bank cap space throughout the season to be in position to make an impact move at the deadline, but for now the team is using all available spots.

There is a bit of an unknown with Sammy Blais, as he’s considered doubtful for Tuesday’s season opener vs. the Tampa Bay Lightning, so we will have to wait and see if his immediate status changes.

Sammy Blais (upper body) is not skating today and is doubtful to play tomorrow vs. Lightning, #NYR say. — Mollie Walker (@MollieeWalkerr) October 10, 2022

The roster currently has 14 forwards, 7 defenseman, and 2 goaltenders, with Ryan Carpenter, Dryden Hunt, and Libor Hajek being in the mix as potential extras when the team is 100 percent healthy. It is a baffling move that Hajek is still around, and one of those things we may never fully understand.