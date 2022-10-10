 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jarred Tinordi Claimed By Chicago, Julien Gauthier Assigned to Hartford

By Tom Urtz Jr
New York Islanders v New York Rangers Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Today the New York Rangers announced a trio of roster moves, with the biggest being the loss of Jarred Tinordi to Chicago via waivers.

Additionally, Julien Gauthier was assigned to the Hartford Wolf Pack while Matt Bartkowski was released from his PTO. Gauthier is someone who just couldn’t put it all together with the Rangers, and I wonder if he’s involved in a trade at some point this season.

It was expected that the roster would include 21 or 22 players in order to bank cap space throughout the season to be in position to make an impact move at the deadline, but for now the team is using all available spots.

There is a bit of an unknown with Sammy Blais, as he’s considered doubtful for Tuesday’s season opener vs. the Tampa Bay Lightning, so we will have to wait and see if his immediate status changes.

The roster currently has 14 forwards, 7 defenseman, and 2 goaltenders, with Ryan Carpenter, Dryden Hunt, and Libor Hajek being in the mix as potential extras when the team is 100 percent healthy. It is a baffling move that Hajek is still around, and one of those things we may never fully understand.

