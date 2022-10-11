Game #1: Tampa Bay Lightning vs New York Rangers Open Thread

Exactly four months ago today, the Rangers skated off the ice for the final time during the 2021-22 season. A 2-1 loss in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals to the Tampa Bay Lightning was a disappointing finish to a strong season overall, but it left something for the team to build upon heading into the offseason.

Four months later, the Rangers and Lightning are set to open the 2022-23 campaign against each other at Madison Square Garden. While plenty of familiar faces remain, both teams lost a handful of players that participated in the playoff series between these teams in the spring. Year two of the Gerard Gallant era begins tonight, and the Blueshirts will look to kickstart it with a victory in front of a raucous home crowd.

Player to Watch: Vincent Trocheck

By far the biggest signing the Blueshirts made in free agency, Trocheck is set to begin his tenure on Broadway centering Artemiy Panarin’s line. With Ryan Strome in Anaheim now, Trocheck will look to fill the void at second line center once filled by Strome. Keep an eye on Trocheck in his Rangers debut tonight.

Enjoy the game!