Game #2: New York Rangers vs Minnesota Wild Open Thread

The Rangers are set to kick off their first road trip of the season in St. Paul tonight. After a strong performance in their opening night victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning, New York will look to keep their momentum going against the Minnesota Wild. Vitali Kravtsov’s injury has resulted in some line juggling. Alexis Lafreniere has been moved up to take Kravtsov’s spot alongside Artemiy Panarin and Vincent Trocheck, and Jimmy Vesey has moved up from the 4th line to skate in the spot vacated by Lafreniere’s elevation.

Player to Watch: Dryden Hunt

Hunt sat as a healthy scratch in the season opener, but Kravtsov’s injury has opened the door for him to return to the lineup. After emerging from a battle for a roster spot and beating out the likes of Julien Gauthier, Jonny Brodzinski, and others, Hunt will look to take advantage of the opportunity he’s been given. Keep an eye on him as he looks to re-esatblish himself as a lineup regular with a strong performance tonight.

Enjoy the game!