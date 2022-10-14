Game #3: New York Rangers vs Winnipeg Jets Open Thread

The Rangers won their first road game of the season in Minnesota last night, and they’ll look to win their second 24 hours later after crossing into Canada to take on the Winnipeg Jets. New York swept Winnipeg and outscored them by a 7-1 margin in the two games they played last season, and Gerard Gallant’s squad will look to keep that success rolling tonight.

The Jets are a team going through a bit of a transitional phase as of now. After stripping Blake Wheeler of the team captaincy prior to the season, Winnipeg has opted against naming a captain altogether. Instead, the team is taking a similar approach to the Rangers of years past, going with three alternate captains. Between a middling roster and questions surrounding their locker room, the Blueshirts can ill afford to drop tonight’s game.

Player to Watch: Chris Kreider

Kreider failed to find the back of the net on opening night, but was able to score a pair of goals against the Wild last night. Kreider has also found success against Winnipeg as of late, scoring four goals over his last four games against them dating back to the 2019-20 season. If the Blueshirts want to extend their winning streak to three, look for Kreider to play a major part in making that happen.

Enjoy the game!